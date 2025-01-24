3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend Kristen Stewart tells a creepy story on Lord Huron's new song, Craig Finn is back with a new solo album, and an underappreciated singer from the 1960s finally gets her due.

Craig Finn, “People Of Substance”

“I decided I’m going to push forward / I’m committed to making the change,” Craig Finn sings on “People Of Substance,” and even though the song tells the story of a priest who’s finally recovered from a long depression, it feels, in classic Finn style, like he is speaking both to and for all of us as well. It’s the first single from the Hold Steady frontman’s upcoming sixth solo record, Always Been (out April 4). Finn explained in a press release, “I believe this to be the most narrative record I have made. Most songs concern a protagonist who pursued a career as a clergyman despite a lack of faith. The record tells the story of his rise and fall and redemption, while also filling out the details of his travels and the world in which he lives.” Finn’s solo output has long been refreshingly optimistic (see 2015’s Faith In The Future), but the focus on forging a path forward after everything’s fallen apart in “People Of Substance” is especially welcome right now.

Tamino, “Sanctuary” (feat. Mitski)

Tamino’s upcoming third album, Every Dawn’s A Mountain (which drops on March 21), is primarily a solo endeavor—except for “Sanctuary.” The singer dropped the new track, which features Mitski on vocals, on Thursday. Tamino was Mitski’s opening act for her 2024 North American tour, which opened the door for their musical collaboration. However, the song came together at the last minute. As Tamino explained in a press release, “Two weeks before our scheduled studio session, I had doubts about whether the current song was suitable enough for a duet. I teamed up with my friend Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Arlo Parks) at my place in New York City, where, in the wake of my doubts, we wrote the music of ‘Sanctuary’ in a few hours. The next morning I wrote the lyrics, recorded a small demo, and sent it to Mitski, who loved it and, like me, preferred it to the other song.”

Lord Huron, “Who Laughs Last?” (feat. Kristen Stewart)

Indie rockers Lord Huron dropped a surprise new track today, and the announcement came with a strange note buried amid the marketing copy: “‘Who Laughs Last?’ represents just the first piece of a sonic, aesthetic, and sensory puzzle meant to be assembled with care.” Interestingly, the song accompanied a world tour announcement with no news about a new album. Perhaps there’s a hint about other pieces of the puzzle buried somewhere in the lyrics of the new song, which features a spoken-word performance from actor Kristen Stewart laid over a propulsive beat and a guitar riff that, if it was an individual in a bar, would definitely give off “I’m carrying at least one knife on my person” vibes. Vocalist Ben Schneider only comes in for the chorus, singing obliquely about fleeing on the open road after doing something unforgettable—or perhaps unforgivable. Schneider said of the collaboration with Stewart, “I didn’t know Kristen previously but I’d been a big fan since seeing her work with Olivier Assayas, which my wife introduced me to. I kept hearing her voice when I was writing this song and just thought ‘what the hell, I’ll reach out and see,’ thinking it was a long shot. But she said she was interested so we met up and hit it off talking about books, movies, and music. She immediately got what I was going for and had great ideas to boot. She’s just a great person and so creative and open. She added a lot to the video concept as well. It was the kind of collaboration you dream of, honestly.”

flipturn, Burnout Days

With their second album, Burnout Days, Florida indie band flipturn is taking a new approach. “We’ve been writing more songs that have grit and bite. Our older music used to have a much more positive and sunny disposition, but now we’re not afraid to be more vulnerable,” bassist Madeline Jarman said in a press release. Case in point: “Sunlight,” one of the album’s singles, focuses on singer and guitarist Dillon Basse’s memories of his mom’s struggle with alcoholism. The rest of the songs are equally reflective, digging deep into the band’s experiences on the road.

Mogwai, The Bad Fire

Mogwai’s 11th album, The Bad Fire, takes its name from a Scottish slang term for hell. That’s honestly all the information you need to jump right into the post-rock band’s latest collection, but maybe a selection of song titles will help sell you if you’re on the fence: Aren’t you curious about what “If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others” and “Fanzine Made Of Flesh” even are? (The latter song, according to an official description from the band on Bandcamp, “sounds like a victory parade for a baby yeti.”) Plus, there are so many good dogs featured in the video for the single “Lion Rumpus” (again, from Bandcamp: “does actually sound like a lion rumpus”).

Jeannie Piersol, The Nest

In 1968, singer Jeannie Piersol released her first single, “Gladys,” which featured backing vocals from then-up-and-coming soul legend Minnie Riperton. Piersol was making in-roads in the San Francisco music scene, but she never broke out the way many of her peers like Grace Slick did. Instead, Piersol walked away from the music industry, leaving behind only a handful of singles. The Nest is the first album-length collection of Piersol’s songs, cobbled together from old singles, studio outtakes, and live performances. It’s an entrancing little time capsule, a glimpse into a future that never came to be.