3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

This is only the second album from pop duo Bubble Tea And Cigarettes, but there’s an enviable self-assuredness to their sound. It’s lush and dreamy, mystical and nostalgic. It’s very much a vibe, and you’ll probably know if you’re into it based on the band’s evocative name alone. If you’re over the whispered-vocal trend, this might not be for you, but Bubble Tea And Cigarettes bring something new to the table with we should’ve killed each other.