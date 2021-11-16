After a lot of hype and some very tantalizing rumors, Sony and Marvel Studios have finally released a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, d espite some credible-seeming theories that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be reprising their roles as the Spider-Men from The Amazing Spider-Man and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (respectively), the two of them were nowhere to be seen this time around. (Maybe we really should’ve believed the many times the other actors denied they’d be returning?)



And u nfortunately for Tom Holland’s MCU Spidey, he probably could have used some eight-legged back-up here. That’s because a whole bunch of bad guys from the other Spider-Man movies are stopping by this time around. The film’s first trailer featured Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus, and this new trailer throws in the Lizard and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man series as well as Sandman and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (as teased in a poster yesterday) from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. (It’s unclear if Lizard and Sandman are still played by Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church.)

Advertisement

That’s only five villains, one short of a Sinister Six (J.K. Simmons’ J.J. Jameson doesn’t count) , so it stands to reason that Spider-Man: No Way Home is still sitting on a few surprises—after all, those photos of the other Spider-Man actors sure were compelling, not to mention the longstanding rumor that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil would be making his first big-screen appearance here.

But even if we don’t get more heroes and more villains, there seems to be a lot of interesting stuff happening here. Check out that black magic-themed Spider-Man suit! And the very comic book-y face stuff happening with Electro! Cool!

It seems like we’ll have to wait until the full movie comes out to know about any remaining secrets , but thankfully we don’t have to wait too long. Director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home finally comes out in theaters on December 17.