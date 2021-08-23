After Sony and Marvel’s mishap last night, in which the trailer for their upcoming tentpole Spider-Man: No Way Home found its way online, the studios decided that, well, fuck it, let’s just release the whole thing. Earlier tonight, they did just that. So now everyone’s happy. The studios got to remind fans and shareholders that, fear not, another Spider-Man movie is coming to theaters, and fans got a little bit of those Sam Raimi elements they’ve been pining for. But before we go on, please, spoil yourself with a trailer.



Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but what Peter Parker (Tom Holland) would like us to pre-suppose is, maybe it didn’t. So he does what any teen boy does after a glorified cable news shock-jock doxxes you in front of the whole world, you call up Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), or “Stephen” as Parker calls him. Doctor Strange, dressed in a sweatshirt—dude, is literally chilling after the whole Endgame debacle—does what he does best and messes with the space-time continuum so that Peter can have his anonymity back. Strange’s spell unleashes the “multi-verse” because Peter won’t stop talking, and it awakens the ghosts of previous Spider-Man movies.



Here’s the description from the trailer:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

So those hoping for a little of that Into The Spider-Verse action are getting their wish. Hints of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and the outright reveal of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus have answered some of the major speculation surrounding the movie—even though it kind of feels like these moments will feature very briefly in the film. However, it all leaves one question: Will Doctor Octopus date Aunt May in this movie?



It does remain unconfirmed whether or not Molina will be doing any Fiddler On The Roof for the DVD special features—or, I guess, Disney+ special features, but that doesn’t sound as fun.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.

