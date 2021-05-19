There’s a whiff of summer blockbuster pyrotechnics to the sizzle reel rounding up June’s big premieres on Netflix—at least as much as can be sustained across 10 minutes of sneak peeks. But even with movie theaters shaking off the pandemic cobwebs, the streaming service continues to make its move to supplant the megaplex, with a June lineup that includes the Kevin Hart-headlined Fatherhood (which was initially planned for a theatrical run last April), the insomnia-as-apocalypse thriller Awake, the Revolutionary War-by-way-of-Archer animated satire America: The Motion Picture, and a two-part Sailor Moon movie. On the TV front, Lupin’s French-language caper continues, newly Discovery-co-owned DC Comics title Sweet Tooth brings its human/animal hybrid fantasia to live-action life, Élite prepares for a new school year, Kim’s Convenience prepares to close up shop, and Happy Endings joins the library.
Yet, just as Netflix subscribers begin their very own Years of Penny, they must prepare to let go of Hannibal, all three Back To The Future movies, Bonnie And Clyde, the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, and the original run of The Twilight Zone. You can really feel the repercussions of the streaming wars in the last two of those departures, Viacom properties that have been widely available across multiple platforms for years, but now have an owned-and-operated home at Paramount+. Be forewarned, Netflix subscriber: You have time enough at last to watch Burgess Meredith make the fateful wish that he just had more time to read in “Time Enough At Last”—but only until the end of June.
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
Jiva!
Ray
Record Of Ragnarok
So Not Worth It
Avail. 6/1/21
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Avail. 6/2/21
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Avail. 6/3/21
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
Avail. 6/4/21
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin’ With The Kandasamys
Xtreme
Avail. 6/5/21
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
Avail. 6/7/21
Vampire Academy
Avail. 6/9/21
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
Avail. 6/10/21
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
Avail. 6/11/21
Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
Avail. 6/13/21
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Avail. 6/14/21
Elite Short Stories
Avail. 6/15/21
FTA
Unwind Your Mind
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Workin’ Moms: Season 5
Avail. 6/16/21
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
Avail. 6/17/21
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
Avail. 6/18/21
A Family
Élite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
Avail. 6/19/21
Nevertheless
Avail. 6/22/21
This Is Pop
Avail. 6/23/21
Good On Paper
The House Of Flowers: The Movie
Murder By The Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Avail. 6/24/21
Godzilla Singular Point
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
Avail. 6/25/21
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
Avail. 6/26/21
Wonder Boy
Avail. 6/28/21
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
Avail. 6/29/21
StarBeam: Season 4
Avail. 6/30/21
America: The Motion Picture
Lying And Stealing
Sophie: A Murder In West Cork