Omar Sy in Lupin (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix), Elisha Cuthbert and Casey Wilson in Happy Endings (Screenshot), Mads Mikkelsen in Hannibal (Screenshot)

There’s a whiff of summer blockbuster pyrotechnics to the sizzle reel rounding up June’s big premieres on Netflix—at least as much as can be sustained across 10 minutes of sneak peeks. But even with movie theaters shaking off the pandemic cobwebs, the streaming service continues to make its move to supplant the megaplex, with a June lineup that includes the Kevin Hart-headlined Fatherhood (which was initially planned for a theatrical run last April), the insomnia-as-apocalypse thriller Awake, the Revolutionary War-by-way-of-Archer animated satire America: The Motion Picture, and a two-part Sailor Moon movie. On the TV front, Lupin’s French-language caper continues, newly Discovery-co-owned DC Comics title Sweet Tooth brings its human/animal hybrid fantasia to live-action life, Élite prepares for a new school year, Kim’s Convenience prepares to close up shop, and Happy Endings joins the library.

Advertisement

Yet, just as Netflix subscribers begin their very own Years of Penny, they must prepare to let go of Hannibal, all three Back To The Future movies, Bonnie And Clyde, the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, and the original run of The Twilight Zone. You can really feel the repercussions of the streaming wars in the last two of those departures, Viacom properties that have been widely available across multiple platforms for years, but now have an owned-and-operated home at Paramount+. Be forewarned, Netflix subscriber: You have time enough at last to watch Burgess Meredith make the fateful wish that he just had more time to read in “Time Enough At Last”—but only until the end of June.

TBD

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Jiva!

Ray

Record Of Ragnarok

So Not Worth It





Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want





2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5





Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin’ With The Kandasamys

Xtreme





Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats





Vampire Academy





Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle





A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos







Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon





The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Elite Short Stories

FTA

Unwind Your Mind

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Workin’ Moms: Season 5

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

A Family

Élite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Nevertheless

This Is Pop

Good On Paper

The House Of Flowers: The Movie

Murder By The Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

Wonder Boy

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement





StarBeam: Season 4





America: The Motion Picture

Lying And Stealing

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork