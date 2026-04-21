Judge hits pause button on Nexstar-Tegna merger
The megamerger between two of the country's largest broadcast groups has been given a preliminary injunction.
The consolidation of American media is going to need a little patience. Despite the overwhelming desire for consumers to have fewer choices, a lawsuit from DirecTV and eight state attorneys general is holding things up. Axios reports that on Friday, U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley agreed with Team DirecTV, which argues the megamerger would cause “irreparable harm” by forcing pay-TV providers to raise prices, and granted a preliminary injunction to block the deal. Last month, Nunley slapped a temporary restraining order on the merger, which Nexstar appealed.
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