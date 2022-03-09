Nicolas Cage has played many roles. Captain Corelli. Benjamin Franklin Gates. Joe. But in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, he’s taking on his most challenging character to date: Himself. It should be no trouble for the man who also played Charlie Kaufman.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent casts Nic Cage as himself, the star of Face/Off and The Croods 2. In the vein of JCVD, Last Action Hero, and, of course, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, Cage carries the unbearable weight of metaphysical action-comedy. Here’s the synopsis:

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent might buckle under the weight its massive talent. The movie stars Tiffany Haddish, Pedro Pascal, Ike Barenholtz, and Neil Patrick Harris, seemingly reprising his role as a self-referential instigator from The Matrix Resurrections.



But most importantly, it stars Cage as Cage playing inside the Cage-iverse, picking up Castor Troy’s golden guns, and spending tens of thousands of dollars on weird junk. There’s even a young Nicolas Cage, which we assume is the first use of de-aging technology made with the public’s interest in mind.

Directed by Tom Gormican and written by Gormican and Kevin Etten, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22.