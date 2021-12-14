He’s an icon, a living legend. Now, that’s how the teaser for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent describes Nick Cage, an actor facing a decline in is successful career, played by none other than Nicolas Cage. In the metafictional action comedy from Tom Gormican (Ghosted), Cage will be forced to face himself.

Neil Patrick Harris is forced to have a heart-to-heart chat with Cage (who has been staying at the Sunset Tower for over a year) about his overwhelming debt and lack of upcoming projects. At one time, Cage spurred impromp tu photos with fans like Tiffany Haddish (who also happens to be a CIA operative) and standing ovations at film premieres, but now, he just owes a hotel $600,000.



Harris then proposes a potential gig with the payout of $1 million dollars. All he has to do is attend the birthday party of a wealthy billionaire in the south of Spain. While there, he will showcase the different roles he’s taken on over the years.



The billionaire in question turns out to be superfan and international drug dealer Javi, played by Pedro Pascal, who among other things owns a life sized figure of Nick Cage. Javi’ s paranoia ultimately forces him and Cage on a dangerous flight to safety.



As Cage is recruited by Haddish’s character to help the CIA pin Javi, Cage must act well enough to save his life . Not to mention, an alternate version of Nick Cage pops by every now and then to haunt the actor.

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Alessandra Mastronardi (Master Of None), Jacob Scipio, and Lily Sheen (yes, Michael Sheen’s daughter in her first performance since 2009) also star in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. The feature arrives in theaters on April 22, 2022.