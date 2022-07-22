Another esteemed filmmaker has been seduced by the world’s premier broke-ass streaming service. Netflix has teamed up with Drive auteur Nicholas Winding Refn for a new miniseries (which is presumably not an “expensive vanity project,” since Netflix supposedly isn’t doing those anymore).

According to a synopsis from Deadline, Copenhagen Cowboy is a “thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series” about a young heroine, Miu (Angela Bundalovic), who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal underworld. The six-episode drama recently wrapped production in Denmark and will debut on Netflix later this year.

In addition to Bundalovic, the series stars Lola Corfixen and Zlatko Buric, with a supporting cast that includes Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brügger.

“With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” says Refn.

And he may have more “neon-drenched” material to share with the streaming service: “Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn.” (The streamer’s subscribers may be dropping like flies, but directors are clearly still loving it over there!)

Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, Netflix’s director of Nordic Original Series, heaped praise on Refn, calling him “one of Denmark’s most acclaimed filmmakers” and expressing excitement about “bringing him back to Denmark to produce a local Danish show after more than 15 years abroad.” Per Variety, Bjork added, “Nicolas is a creative force and is such a fascinating and unpredictable filmmaker. We can’t wait to bring Copenhagen Cowboy to the world.”