Nick Valensi won’t tour with The Strokes this summer

Yesterday, the Strokes announced via Instagram story that guitarist Nick Valensi would be “taking a temporary break” from the band’s upcoming tour, with Longwave frontman Steve Schlitz filling in. Valensi’s absence from these tour dates (as well as from the Strokes’ May 15 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) might not come as a surprise to those in the know. During an appearance on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast last November, frontman Julian Casablancas revealed that he and Valensi were not on speaking terms at the time of recording.

The Strokes sometimes seem like the most stay-together-for-the-kids band in the industry (or at least putting on a good face every six or seven years when it’s time to drop a new album). Still, much of the alleged Casablancas-Valensi beef comes across as overblown. As is the case with almost every legacy rock band that formed while its members were teens or young adults and persists for decades on, most of the intra-band conflict can probably be chalked up to being different people at 45 than they were at 20.

The band’s first album in six years, Reality Awaits, drops June 26, and they have already released two promotional singles for it: “Going Shopping” and “Falling Out Of Love.” Valensi participated in the band’s Coachella sets in April, during which they denounced U.S.-backed attacks on Iran and Palestine. The Strokes are still planning to headline Bonnaroo and Outside Lands this summer, but a timetable for Valensi’s return remains uncertain.