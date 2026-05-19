Nick Valensi won’t tour with The Strokes this summer
After Julian Casablancas revealed that he and Valensi were not on speaking terms last November, the guitarist has bowed out of the band’s upcoming shows.Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images
Yesterday, the Strokes announced via Instagram story that guitarist Nick Valensi would be “taking a temporary break” from the band’s upcoming tour, with Longwave frontman Steve Schlitz filling in. Valensi’s absence from these tour dates (as well as from the Strokes’ May 15 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) might not come as a surprise to those in the know. During an appearance on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast last November, frontman Julian Casablancas revealed that he and Valensi were not on speaking terms at the time of recording.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.