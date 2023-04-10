Lots of people love Nicolas Cage, but for very different reasons. To some cinephiles, he’s an Oscar-winner who finds the souls of the troubled characters he inhabits. To others, he’s an action hero urging bad guys not to mess with his daughter’s plush bunny if they hope to escape alive. And to many on the Internet, he’s a meme machine, known for out-of-context clips of him yelling things like “No! Not the bees!” or “How ... in the name of Zeus’ butthole?”



Like the metaphorical blind men touching different parts of the elephant, everyone’s right, but not necessarily seeing the whole picture. Nicolas Cage is all these things, and more. A dedicated actor with a self-described “neo-shamanic” technique, he runs the gamut from normal to, well, Nic squared. It’s not a straight linear timeline of evolution, either, but in honor of his latest role playing Bela Lugosi’s Dracula in Renfield, we’ve lined up some of his greatest hits in ascending order of madness. Come join us on our journey, as a leading man becomes the lead maniac in 19 cinematic steps.