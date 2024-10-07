Nicole Kidman is absolutely addicted to Liane Moriarty adaptations

“Nicole Kidman prestige TV crime thriller” has become a genre unto its own, so much so that it even has its own subgenre, the “Liane Moriarty adaptation.” It’s likely none of us have ever loved anything as much as Nicole Kidman loves adapting Liane Moriarty books. She’s already done three: Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and the upcoming The Last Anniversary. And Moriarty’s latest novel, Here One Moment, was only on the shelf for about a month before Kidman and her producing partners snatched it up for yet another TV adaptation.

It’s clear Kidman is doing the television limited series thing for the love of the game, but in this case, it’s also a pure love of Liane Moriarty. (The stars: they’re just like your mom picking out her next vacation read.) “I’m so happy for the ongoing partnership with Liane and so grateful to count her amongst my closest friends and collaborators,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement to Deadline.

Moriarty’s non-Kidman adaptations include Peacock’s Apples Never Fall and the upcoming film The Husband’s Secret starring Blake Lively. As for Here One Moment, it’s all about a fateful flight. “Aside from a delay, there will be no problems. The flight will be smooth, it will land safely. Everyone who gets on the plane will get off. But almost all of them will be forever changed. Because on this ordinary, short, domestic flight, something extraordinary happens,” reads the novel’s synopsis (via Deadline). “People learn how and when they are going to die from ‘The Death Lady.’ Not a single passenger or crew member will later recall noticing her board the plane. A few months later, one passenger dies exactly as she predicted. Then two more passengers die, again, as she said they would. If you were told you only had a certain amount of time left to live, would you do things differently? Would you try to dodge your destiny?” Yup, that sounds right up Nicole’s alley.