Bravest woman in the world Nikki Glaser agrees to host Golden Globes The reward for a profile-raising performance at the roast of Tom Brady is the job that nobody wants

The most thankless task in Hollywood has been assigned for 2025: comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globes. Glaser has been grinding in the comedy scene for quite some time, but she specifically gained big buzz earlier this year for her set during Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady. Those skills are definitely transferable for the Globes, where acerbic jabs at Hollywood have a proven success rate. Execs from the Paramount and the Globes organization championed this choice for Glaser’s “provocative,” “daring and unfiltered” humor and her “fresh and unmatched candor.”

In a statement, Glaser gushed, “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Glaser continued, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy, or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season Four will be nominated, right?).”

It’s probably the most high-profile gig Glaser’s ever had, and good for her! Unfortunately, that gig is also the Golden Globes, the least reputable of all the major awards ceremonies. Most of the awards shows are finding it hard to secure a host, but the Globes in particular seems to be a no-win job. Last year reached a nadir with Jo Koy’s awkward monologue that put off both the audience in the room and the audience at home; the poor guy basically got run out of town in the aftermath. Glaser, at least, is likely to avoid making any ill-advised jabs at Taylor Swift, given that she’s a huge Swiftie. Whether she can pull the event out of its years-long slog of terrible ratings and overall poor choices is dubious, but hey, kudos for trying.