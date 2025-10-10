No Doubt and Gwen Stefani to reunite inside the Sphere

Answering the immortal question, “What if we reunited (for like the third time) inside the terrifying Las Vegas orb,” Billboard is reporting that No Doubt and Gwen Stefani are getting back together for a six-show residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. The group (which played together for the first time in a decade at Coachella last year, and did a show in support of Los Angeles fire relief earlier in 2025) will be subjecting themselves to the mercies of the very big, very round circle some time in 2026.

Among other things, that’ll make Stefani the first female vocalist to headline the Sphere, which opened in 2023, and has previously played host to groups like U2, Dead & Company, Backstreet Boys, and Eagles—i.e., a pretty scientific charting of bands that people with both the money and the inclination to watch a concert in a giant gimmick venue in Vegas might enjoy. Within that very specific context, No Doubt feels like a pretty big get: The group went through a number of ups and downs over the years, many of them largely predicated on the success of Stefani’s solo career and her overall schedule. But after a number of stops and starts, the band formally disbanded in 2015, and stayed disbanded until that Coachella show last year, so it’s not like there’s been an abundance of reunion material for fans to sink their teeth into. A six-show residency could hypothetically scratch that itch, especially since it might let the group do a bit more than just mine the Tragic Kingdom hits.

No word on exactly when the residency will begin; the Sphere’s schedule is pretty full for at least the first quarter of 2026 with more pop-ins from Backstreet and Eagles, who apparently have come to crave the light of Sin City’s inescapable, massive orb.