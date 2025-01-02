Watch Noah Centineo get his ass kicked in South Korea in The Recruit season 2 trailer Teo Yoo joins the cast of The Recruit for its latest international adventure.

“Welcome to Korea! K-pop, eat some barbecue, let’s roll,” is how The Recruit season two trailer sums up the series’ location change. The Netflix series, starring Noah Centineo as maverick CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, premieres on January 30. In the latest installment, Owen “is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency,” per the season synopsis. But the locale also has personal resonance for Owen: “Korea carries a heavy weight for him but also brings back sweet core memories from his childhood,” Centineo teased in an interview with Tudum.

The show features plenty of familiar faces—The Rookie‘s Nathon Fillion, Superstore‘s Colton Dunn, Orphan Black‘s Kristian Bruun—but most notably joining the cast this season is Past Lives‘ Teo Yoo as South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Jang Kyun. Owen and Jang Kyun have a bit of a frenemy situation going on. When he’s first introduced in The Recruit season two trailer, he comes to Owen’s aid in a nightclub brawl—but then promptly knocks him out as soon as the rest of the fighters are taken down.

Owen is actually getting his ass kicked or trying to avoid getting his ass kicked for about half of this trailer. 40% of the trailer he’s looking beleaguered and rubbing his hands over his face wearily. The other ten percent of the trailer is spent debating whether a rogue lawyer like him can truly be a hero. His unorthodox methods have definitely pissed people off (as evidenced by all the ass kicking), but given the circumstances you imagine he probably will save the day, especially since it’s a directive from his boss (Vondie Curtis-Hall).

Alexi Hawley created and executive produces The Recruit alongside Centineo. New cast members for season two include Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, and Alana Hawley Purvis.