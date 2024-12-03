Noah Centineo teams up with Teo Yoo in The Recruit season 2 first look The Recruit returns to Netflix on January 30.

What’s better than a thriller series starring a romantic heartthrob? How about a thriller series starring two romantic heartthrobs! To All The Boys I Loved Before star Noah Centineo returns for the second season of The Recruit on Netflix on January 30, 2024, and this time he’s teaming up with Past Lives star Teo Yoo. “Rhythm and chemistry are tough phenomenons to have control over,” Centineo, who also serves as an EP of the show, told Netflix’s Tudum. “But, thankfully, I was very fortunate to have a partner in Teo for Season 2.”

The first season left off (spoiler alert) with CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks being held at gunpoint by Nichka (Maddie Hasson), daughter of asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). The new season will pick back up with that dramatic cliffhanger, with Owen’s career—and his life!—on the line. From there we’ll follow our hero as he’s “pulled into life-threatening espionage in South Korea only to realize the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the agency,” per Netflix.

In addition to returning cast members, The Recruit‘s second season adds Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, and Alana Hawley Purvis to the cast. And of course there’s the addition of Yoo. “He is such a strong antagonist and is extremely propulsive. Our Season 2 story arc is totally dominated by his performances and intensity,” Centineo teased to Tudum. “We became friends quickly, and our work was always a collaborative and fulfilling process. Teo radiates positive energy and brightens the screen in every frame you watch. I can’t wait for the world to see him in our show.” You can check out new first look images of Centineo, Yoo, and the rest of the cast from the second season of The Recruit below.