Noah Centineo teams up with Teo Yoo in The Recruit season 2 first look

The Recruit returns to Netflix on January 30.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  December 3, 2024 | 4:49pm
Photo courtesy of Netflix
What’s better than a thriller series starring a romantic heartthrob? How about a thriller series starring two romantic heartthrobs! To All The Boys I Loved Before star Noah Centineo returns for the second season of The Recruit on Netflix on January 30, 2024, and this time he’s teaming up with Past Lives star Teo Yoo. “Rhythm and chemistry are tough phenomenons to have control over,” Centineo, who also serves as an EP of the show, told Netflix’s Tudum. “But, thankfully, I was very fortunate to have a partner in Teo for Season 2.”

The first season left off (spoiler alert) with CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks being held at gunpoint by Nichka (Maddie Hasson), daughter of asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). The new season will pick back up with that dramatic cliffhanger, with Owen’s career—and his life!—on the line. From there we’ll follow our hero as he’s “pulled into life-threatening espionage in South Korea only to realize the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the agency,” per Netflix. 

In addition to returning cast members, The Recruit‘s second season adds Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, and Alana Hawley Purvis to the cast. And of course there’s the addition of Yoo. “He is such a strong antagonist and is extremely propulsive. Our Season 2 story arc is totally dominated by his performances and intensity,” Centineo teased to Tudum. “We became friends quickly, and our work was always a collaborative and fulfilling process. Teo radiates positive energy and brightens the screen in every frame you watch. I can’t wait for the world to see him in our show.” You can check out new first look images of Centineo, Yoo, and the rest of the cast from the second season of The Recruit below.

The Recruit. (L to R) Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens in Episode 202 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun Kim in Episode 202 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. (L to R) Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, Kim Young-ah as Grace in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. (L to R) Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane, Jesse Collin as Dodge in Episode 203 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. (L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar in Episode 202 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. (L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. (L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. Nathan Fillion as Alton West in Episode 205 of The Recruit. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2024

The Recruit. Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in Episode 202 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

 
