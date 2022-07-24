Jordan Peele’s Nope opened in theaters this weekend and pretty easily won the top spot at the box office, solidifying Peele’s status as the greatest horror director of all time (we’re being facetious on purpose, it’s a reference to a thing). The movie, which is kind of about movies and who makes movies and who gets swallowed up by the machine when movies get made, made $44 million in its debut, doubling what Thor: Love And Thunder made in second place despite playing in 600 or so fewer theaters.

Thor has made $276 million after three weeks, which is a hair less than what Minions: The Rise Of Gru has made after four (that probably says more about Minions doing well than Thor doing poorly, but who knows). Minions came in third this week with $17 million, followed by last week’s most high-profile newcomer Where The Crawdads Sing with $10 million (it’s at $38 million after two weeks).

In fifth place is something called Top Gun: Maverick, which has made $635 million in its nine weeks on the charts, and it’s the last one that made over $10 million this week. The final five films are Elvis, Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank, The Black Phone, Jurassic World Dominion, and Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris. Of those, Dominion is the only one that has made real money, sitting at $365 million total after seven weeks, which makes it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. So if you don’t like superhero movies, at least there will always be legacy sequels in theaters.

