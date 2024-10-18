Allison Williams thanks Jordan Peele for casting her as "the whitest girl the world has ever made" Appearing at a Blumhouse panel at NYCC, M3GAN's Williams credited Jordan Peele for casting her in Get Out and giving her the horror bug.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out was a turning point for Allison Williams’ career, something the former Girls star openly acknowledged and celebrated during a Blumhouse panel at New York Comic-Con today. Discussing her upcoming horror-comedy M3GAN 2.0, Williams made it clear she got the bug for horror after Peele approached her to co-star in his 2017 breakout hit, telling her he needed “an innocent-seeming white girl, the whitest girl the world has ever made.”

“’It’s you, I choose you,’” Williams said Peele told her, happily reminiscing about him picking her as his personal, seemingly nice white girl Pokémon. Just as much as her image, though, Williams says Peele also sensed an adventurous energy to her. “He said, ‘You were Peter Pan on live TV, you will do anything.’ He wasn’t wrong.”

Williams, who serves as both a producer and the (non-robot) star of the M3GAN films, says she got hooked on the possibilities of horror after playing Rose Armitage in Peele’s first big hit. “After Get Out, and seeing what it’s like to work in this space, it felt addictive,” she told the panel. “You play with archetypes and make new rules.”

Williams also talked through some of the behind-the-scenes details of making a movie like M3GAN, which uses a lot of practical effects—including the fact that there was apparently a tent on-set where M3GAN herself was kept “in repose,” which Williams easily dubbed “the creepiest part of set.” (Also, yes, she’s seen, and loves, your memes.) M3GAN 2.0 is currently set for a June 27, 2025 release; Williams—who was sharing the stage with Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum—said the sequel just finished filming.