TV networks are ensuring there will be plenty to be thankful for in November. There are long-awaited premieres, from Netflix’s Wednesday to Sylvester Stallone’s small-screen debut in Tulsa King (thanks to Taylor Sheridan), and some major TV shows are coming back, including Yellowstone and The Crown. Hulu debuts a Kumail Nanjiani-led true-crime drama, Starz does its take on Dangerous Liaisons, and Peacock premieres several new shows. Overwhelmed? Don’t be. Here’s The A.V. Club’s guide to help you fill your monthly viewing calendar for November .
2 / 25
Blockbuster (Nov 3: Netflix)
Blockbuster (Nov 3: Netflix)
Netflix likes high-profile projects that will convince you to sign up for the service (Stranger Things, The Gray Man, whatever), but it loves cheap, lighthearted stuff that viewers can watch and rewatch forever. Following in the footsteps of The Ranch, Blockbuster stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. Set in the last Blockbuster still open in the world, it’s Netflix’s latest attempt to make the kind of eternal sitcom that the regular networks have locked on for so long. Tyler Alvarez, J.B. Smoove, and Madeleine Arthur co-star. [Sam Barsanti]
3 / 25
The Suspect (Nov 3: AMC+)
The Suspect (Nov 3: AMC+)
Sundance Now’s five-part series The Suspect stars Aidan Turner, who recently had a fine turn in Leonardo, as a successful psychologist who gets pulled into the murder case of a girl in West London. (We wonder: Could the good doctor have something to hide?) Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra play the police investigating the crime, and the cast is rounded out by Camilla Beeput, Adam James, and Sian Clifford. All episodes drop at once on Sundance Now and AMC+. [Tim Lowery]
4 / 25
Lopez Vs. Lopez (Nov 4: NBC)
Lopez Vs. Lopez (Nov 4: NBC)
NBC is gearing up for yet another good old-fashioned sitcom by bringing George Lopez back to the small screen after a five-year absence. He’ll star in Lopez Vs. Lopez, alongside his daughter Mayan, and they’ll play fictionalized versions of themselves. Selenis Levya co-stars as George’s ex-wife, Rosie, an overbearing ball of energy. The cast also includes Kiran Deol, Matt Shively, and Brice Gonzalez. [Saloni Gajjar]
5 / 25
Dangerous Liaisons (Nov 6: Starz)
Dangerous Liaisons (Nov 6: Starz)
If there’s a genre Starz will endlessly capitalize on, it’s the period drama. Home to shows like Outlander, The White Princess, and The Serpent Queen, it’s now adding Dangerous Liaisons to the mix. Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ novel, this drama adapts the story of Geneviève de Merteuil (Lesley Manville) and Pascal Valmont (Nicholas Denton), depicting how they rose to become part of the French aristocracy. (And yes, scheming and betrayals are involved.) The ensemble also features Carice van Houten, Paloma Faith, and Michael McElhatton. [Saloni Gajjar]
6 / 25
Mood (Nov 6: AMC+)
Mood (Nov 6: AMC+)
“I’m just trying to live my truth,” says Sasha Clayton (Nicôle Lecky), perhaps the most influencer-y proclamation ever, to open the trailer for Mood, which dives into, yes, the peculiar world of a particular subset of successful influencers. Lecky is more than the star of the show: The six-part series, which debuted on BBC Three earlier this year, is based on her one-person play, Superhoe, and she also serves as creator, writer, and executive producer, and penned its original music. [Tim Lowery]
7 / 25
The Crown season 5 (Nov 9: Netflix)
The Crown season 5 (Nov 9: Netflix)
Imelda Staunton, it’s your time to shine. The actor takes over the role of The Crown’s Queen Elizabeth from Emmy winners Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who each bagged a trophy for their performance. In its fifth season, the Netflix drama will explore how the monarchy fared in the ’90s (spoiler: not well). It also boasts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. [Saloni Gajjar]
8 / 25
The Calling (Nov 11: Peacock)
The Calling (Nov 11: Peacock)
David E. Kelley’s one true love is legal and police dramas—and here he’s serving yet another series to build out his portfolio. The Calling follows NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), who’s big into the whole believing in mankind and spirituality thing. But a haunting case blows up his world. Succession’s Juliana Canfield also stars, and Barry Levinson helms the first two episodes. [Saloni Gajjar]
9 / 25
The English (Nov 11: Prime Video)
The English (Nov 11: Prime Video)
Written and directed by Hugo Blick, The English is a six-part joint production between BBC Two and Amazon. The Western drama is set in the 1980s and follows an English woman, Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), who seeks revenge against the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son. She meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, with whom she might just share a history. Rafe Spell, Toby Jones, and Ciaran Hinds also star. [Saloni Gajjar]
10 / 25
Mythic Quest season 3 (Nov 11: Apple TV+)
Mythic Quest season 3 (Nov 11: Apple TV+)
Mythic Quest set a high bar last season, culminating in a pair of episodes about C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham). Longbottom won’t be appearing this time around, but there’s still much to be excited about. Brad (Danny Pudi) is out of jail and working the mop as Mythic Quest’s new janitor underneath new CEO David (David Hornsby). Across town, Ian and Poppy (Rob McElhenny and Charlotte Nicdao) tinker (and bicker) away at their new passion project. [Matt Schimkowitz]
11 / 25
Tulsa King (Nov 15: Paramount+)
Tulsa King (Nov 15: Paramount+)
Taylor Sheridan can obviously do whatever he wants after the success of Yellowstone. And the creator has nabbed none other than Sylvester Stallone to lead his next drama, Tulsa King. He plays a man named, wait for it, Dwight. Alright, his full name is Dwight “The General” Manfredi, and he’s a Mafia capo. He spent 25 years in prison, and upon returning to New York, his boss exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing he can’t count on his former mob family, he builds his own crew. [Saloni Gajjar]
12 / 25
Yellowstone season 5 (Nov 15: Paramount Network)
Yellowstone season 5 (Nov 15: Paramount Network)
Forget Stranger Things and The White Lotus and Barry. The hottest cable television show is apparently the Paramount Network drama, Yellowstone. Kevin Costner stars in this neo-noir Western as John Dutton, the widowed patriarch of a family who strives to protect their ranch from warring factions including a national park, a Native American reserve, and land goons. Season five consists of 14 total episodes, and will be split into two parts. [Saloni Gajjar]
13 / 25
Fleishman Is In Trouble (Nov 17: FX)
Fleishman Is In Trouble (Nov 17: FX)
Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, and Claire Danes star in the FX miniseries Fleishman Is In Trouble, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name, with Eisenberg playing a fortysomething divorcé-with-kids-and-a-newfound-dating-app-obsession in Manhattan whose ex (Danes) goes missing. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the pair behind Little Miss Sunshine, helm the premiere, and the show also promises turns by Adam Brody and Christian Slater. [Tim Lowery]
14 / 25
Leopard Skin (Nov 17: Peacock)
Leopard Skin (Nov 17: Peacock)
Led by The Haunting Of Hill House’s Carla Gugino, Leopard Skin is set in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico. After fleeing a botched diamond heist, a criminal gang seeks shelter in the beachside estate of two women, Alba and Batty. Complications arise when they are joined by more dinner guests and Alba’s former housekeeper. Soon they are all taken hostage. Margot Bigham and Gugino’s Bly Manor colleague Amelia Eve also appear. [Saloni Gajjar]
15 / 25
1899 (Nov 17: Netflix)
1899 (Nov 17: Netflix)
From the creators of Dark, this horror series could just be Stranger Things for cool kids. The Netflix newbie 1899 is a German horror/mystery show set on a spooky ship in the middle of a spooky journey from London to New York. While the trailer doesn’t give up much, it does indicate that 1899 might be just as frightening as its premise suggests. The series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, and Andreas Pietschmann. [Sam Barsanti]
16 / 25
Dead To Me season 3 (Nov 17: Netflix)
Dead To Me season 3 (Nov 17: Netflix)
TV’s favorite Pisces and Scorpio friendship is back. Dead To Me is a rare gem from Netflix, one that balances drama and comedy and explores the richness of adult relationships between women. After ending season two on a major cliffhanger, it’s good to see Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) back—and alive. This third season is the show’s last. [Gabrielle Sanchez]
17 / 25
Welcome To Chippendales (Nov 22: Hulu)
Welcome To Chippendales (Nov 22: Hulu)
Meet Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the unlikely founder of America’s most famous male strip club: Chippendales. Robert Siegel’s follow-up to Pam & Tommy, Welcome To Chippendales digs into another inflection point in American sex. From the exploitation of porn to the rise of male sex work, Siegel found a great place for his Scorsese-lite interpretation of reality. Banerjee’s tragedy is one of excess, murder, and bow-ties. With Murray Bartlett playing his partner and choreographer, it’s easy to see why Hulu’s miniseries might become the true-crime conversation starter of the winter. [Matt Schimkowitz]
18 / 25
Wednesday (Nov 23: Netflix)
Wednesday (Nov 23: Netflix)
There is no shortage of Addams Family content these days, but the prospect of Tim Burton directing a live-action adaptation feels almost too good to turn down. It’s been a while since we’ve seen him totally invested in a project. Still, the cast for Netflix’s Wednesday is stacked, with Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and most excitingly, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia. Christina Ricci returning to the story that made her a star is a cherry on top. [Matt Schimkowitz]
19 / 25
Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin (Nov 23: Peacock)
Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin (Nov 23: Peacock)
To no one’s surprise, the Pitch Perfect franchise is adding TV shows to its brand. Developed by Elizabeth Banks and Megan Amram, the six half-hour episodes center on Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) as he moves to Berlin to pursue his music career. The reason? One of his a-cappella songs goes viral in Germany. That sounds about right. Devine reunites with Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland for Bumper In Berlin, which also stars Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg. [Saloni Gajjar]
20 / 25
Echo 3 (Nov 23: Apple TV+)
Echo 3 (Nov 23: Apple TV+)
Mark Boal’s action thriller Echo 3 is based on Amir Gutfreund’s book of the same name and is led by Luke Evans, Michael Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins. Set in South America, the bilingual drama follows brilliant scientist Amber Chesborough (Collins), who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, leaving her brother and husband struggling to find her. [Saloni Gajjar]
21 / 25
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Nov 24: Paramount+)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Nov 24: Paramount+)
Can a television show be revived merely two years after it ended? The powers behind Criminal Minds think so. The original wrapped up a 15-season run on CBS in 2020, only to return for this 10-episode limited series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, on Paramount+. Regular cast members Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, and Kirsten Vangsness all reprise their roles as their Behavioral Analysis Unit has to track down a network of serial killers formed during the pandemic. [Saloni Gajjar]
22 / 25
Krapopolis (Nov 27: FOX)
Krapopolis (Nov 27: FOX)
What’s not to love about a new animated sitcom set in ancient Greece from Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon? Krapopolis follows a family of humans, gods, and monsters navigating their differences to rule one of society’s earliest cities. First-look clips indicate the series has a goofy, offbeat take on the era, and Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry, Duncan Trussell, and Pam Murphy lend their voices to the cast. [Hattie Lindert]
23 / 25
Willow (Nov 30: Disney+)
Willow (Nov 30: Disney+)
Warwick Davis reprises his role of sorcerer Willow Ufgood from 1988’s Willow for this small-screen update. Jonathan Kasdan’s series serves as a direct sequel as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous mission (as they usually do) and are forced to face their inner demons—and some mystical creatures—to save the world. [Saloni Gajjar]
24 / 25
TV shows returning in November 2022
TV shows returning in November 2022
The Capture season two (Peacock, Nov 3)
The Mosquito Coast season two (Apple TV+, Nov 4)
Manifest season four (Netflix, Nov 4)
Young Rock season three (NBC, Nov 4)
Leverage: Redemption season two (Amazon Freevee, Nov 16)
The Sex Lives Of College Girls season two (HBO Max, Nov 17)
Gangs Of London season two (AMC, Nov 17)
Elite season six (Netflix, Nov 18)
The L Word: Generation Q season three (Showtime, Nov 20)
We’re Here season three (HBO, Nov 25)
25 / 25