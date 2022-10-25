Tulsa King (Nov 15: Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan can obviously do whatever he wants after the success of Yellowstone. And the creator has nabbed none other than Sylvester Stallone to lead his next drama, Tulsa King. He plays a man named, wait for it, Dwight. Alright, his full name is Dwight “The General” Manfredi, and he’s a Mafia capo. He spent 25 years in prison, and upon returning to New York, his boss exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing he can’t count on his former mob family, he builds his own crew. [Saloni Gajjar]