Lights, Camera, Accordion! Eye-Popping Photographs of “Weird Al” Yankovic, 1981–2006 by Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz (November 15, 1984 Publishing)

With Weird Al Yankovic’s ongoing tour and upcoming self-spoofing film, and now this follow-up to Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz’s 2020 Black & White & Weird All Over photobook, you have to wonder—have we hit peak Weird? One hopes not; the world wants the weird. Longtime drummer and band archivist Bermuda is back with a color counterpart to Black & White, having whittled down the thousands of 35mm images he took over 25 years to just the few hundred shared here. Chapters, organized chronologically by album and tour, open with short contextualizing intros peppered with behind-the-scenes memories (the one touring rule: “no number two” allowed on the bus!), followed by images of Al on tour, on set, on stage, backstage, and just generally hamming it up. The book, with a short foreword by Drew Carey and a micro-mini afterword by Weird Al himself, is forgivably light on captions and wonderfully heavy on outlandish short-sleeve fashion choices. As the pages turn, you see the band grow into a national sensation, the sets and costumes becoming more elaborate, the venues larger. Alas, the trip down memory lane ends in 2006, when Bermuda fully switched over to shooting digital. Perhaps that means a third volume, one of digital selections, is in fans’ future?

