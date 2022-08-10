Though Only Murders In The Building has shown that Steve Martin is still at the top of his game 50 years into his career, it looks like Charles-Haden Savage may be the last role he ever takes. In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the 76-year-old comedy veteran opens up about winding down his extensive body of work.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin says. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

After starting out as a TV writer and stand-up comedian, Martin pivoted to focus on acting in 1981, appearing in films like Father Of The Bride, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Planes, Trains, & Automobiles. He is also a musician and writer, penning the novel Shopgirl before appearing in its 2006 feature adaptation.

Despite his wide-ranging career, Only Murders In The Building is the first time Martin has starred in a series. TV appearances were rare for him, though he had a significant role in the fan favorite 30 Rock episode “Gavin Volure” in 2008. Then, he ended up co-creating the hit Hulu show with John Hoffman, which launched last year.

Now airing its second season, Only Murders In The Building stars Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as amateur true crime podcasters. Even with all the stabbing and poisoning, the show has been acclaimed for its comforting tone, perhaps a reflection of Martin’s own priorities; he only agreed to star in the show if he could work with his longtime collaborator Short, as well as shooting in New York City in order to spend more time with his young daughter.

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” Martin tells The Hollywood Reporter. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

While the actor may be eying the end of his career, there’s still more to look forward to: Only Murders In The Building has already been renewed for a third season. As for unscripted work, Martin will be the subject of a new documentary by Morgan Neville, produced by A24 for Apple TV+.