5 new comics to read in November, including a serial killer mystery set in 1900s England

The comic-book medium is extremely well suited for presenting complex topics in an understandable way, breaking them down into digestible panels that present information via both text and images. This makes comics a valuable tool for journalism, imbuing real-life stories with style and artistry that pulls readers deeper into them. Pesticide contamination in the West Indies might not sound like the most compelling subject, but the new nonfiction graphic novel, Toxic Tropics: A Horror Story Of Environmental Injustice (Street Noise Books), infuses it with drama thanks to extensive research and artwork that brings the setting and its inhabitants to vibrant life.

Over two years, writer Jessica Oublié interviewed 136 people across the West Indies, France, Belgium, and the United States, chronicling the history of pesticide contamination and its long-term impact on communities and individuals. Artist Nicola Gobbi and colorist Kathrine Avraam infuse these conversations with charm and warmth, bringing a playful energy to the visuals that lightens the heavy material without sacrificing the human stakes. An ecotoxicologist shares scientific facts while riding a crawfish like a bronco, an investigatory commission is depicted as a game of tennis between the commission president and the executives responsible for the contamination. Photographs by Vinciane Lebrun are integrated throughout to reinforce the documentary feel, but they also showcase just how well Gobbi interprets these people and locations in his animated linework.