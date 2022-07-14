On Tuesday, Queer Eye was presented with its most challenging, and unexpected, makeover yet. The attorney for the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia who had a heavy hand in the January 6 insurrection, joined court proceedings virtually in front of a green-screened version of the Fab Five’s chic yet modern loft kitchen. Forget the time the series had a cop “pretend” to pull over Karamo in a jarringly inappropriate moment of commentary on police brutality—unwittingly spicing up the virtual feng shui of an insurrection attorney has to take the cake as Queer Eye’s strangest political moment yet.

The attorney, Kellye SoRelle, presented herself before a specific image of the Fab Five’s Kansas City home base from season 3. Bobby Berk shared the photo to his website in 2019 as part of a kitchen tour. At the time, Berk gushed: “This space was a place where we could host our heroes and show them a good time.” Given the circumstances, perhaps he shouldn’t be held to that statement?



Hearings for the events of January 6 have been in full swing for weeks. The court has conducted over 20 hours of public hearings featuring more than a dozen witnesses and even more depositions (although SoRelle is the first to appear for her interview in such a, well, slay manner.) After earlier hearings examined Donald Trump’s role in the insurrection (conclusion: he was stoked about it), Tuesday’s discussions focused in on domestic extremist groups like the Oath Keepers who organized to flood the capital.

Although it seems like a floral button-down shirt and lemony summer dip isn’t quite enough to make over an insurrection truther, the Fab Five can’t know until they try, right? Here’s hoping a January 6 episode is incoming—this writer wouldn’t mind seeing Berk’s vision for a QAnon end-times bunker that’s still perfect for entertaining.