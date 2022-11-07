A new Benoit Blanc case has been slowly peeling away its layers, and now comes into full view with the official trailer for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion begins with a reunion, as tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites a group of old friends to his private Grecian island for a getaway.



“I’ve invited you all to my island because tonight, a murder will be committed. My murder,” Norton’s Bron says in the trailer, setting up a murder mystery game spanning his glass castle. I t’s all fun and games— until someone ends up actually dead.

“The killer is in plain sight,” Blanc deduces. “For at least one person, this is not a game.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix

Glass Onion features an ensemble including Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Those making supporting appearances throughout the film include Ethan Hawke, Jackie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Natasha Lyonne, Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, as well as the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

“I wanted to establish right off the bat that every single [Knives Out movie] is going to be a very different animal,” Johnson tells Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “Each one of them must have its own reason for being and its own theme. It’s not just repeating a formula, but using this genre to create a whole new formula every time. Sometimes with series or sequels, it can become weird, stratified, fossilized from the previous movies. The fun thing to me is genuinely creating something fresh and new.”

The first Knives Out found inspiration in the work of Agatha Christie, and Glass Onion only continues the trend. While making the sequel, Johnson says he turned to Sondheim and Anthony Perkins’ 1973 The Last of Sheila as well as the 1982 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Evil Under The Sun.

Glass Onion is set for a limited theatrical release on November 23, before arriving on Netflix one month later on December 23.