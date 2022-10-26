With Glass Onion arriving in December, Rian Johnson fans will not have to wait long for the director’s next caper. Along with its first teaser, Peacock shares the January 26 release date for his new murder mystery series, Poker Face.

Natasha Lyonne, who serves as one of the show’s executive producers , leads Poker Face as Charlie Cale, a scrappy individual with the uncanny ability to know when someone’s lying. Following a mystery-of-the-week format, Lyonne’s Cale hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda, meeting strange folks and solving crimes along the way.

Poker Face | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

In a press letter, Lyonne and Johnson write:

“Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face. We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog).

Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.” - Rian and Natasha

The cast of characters Charlie will meet on the road includes Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Luis Guzmán, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.



Poker Face premieres exclusively on Peacock, starting January 26.