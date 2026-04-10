Offset says he's "good" but is "planning to be better" after shooting The former Migos rapper was released from the hospital days after he was shot outside a casino in Florida.

Less than a week after he was the victim of a shooting, Offset has left the hospital and returned to Instagram. The “Jealousy” rapper made his first comments since Monday’s shooting, when Offset was hospitalized after an incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He even found time to make a little gambling pun. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love,” he wrote in a handwritten note on Instagram. “I’m good…but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET.”