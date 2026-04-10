Offset says he's "good" but is "planning to be better" after shooting

The former Migos rapper was released from the hospital days after he was shot outside a casino in Florida.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 10, 2026 | 7:07pm
Credit: Wojciech Pędzich
News News offset
Offset says he's

Less than a week after he was the victim of a shooting, Offset has left the hospital and returned to Instagram. The “Jealousy” rapper made his first comments since Monday’s shooting, when Offset was hospitalized after an incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He even found time to make a little gambling pun. “Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love,” he wrote in a handwritten note on Instagram. “I’m good…but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET.”

Offset’s representatives confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that “he is up and walking. We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him.”

Police arrested rapper Lil Tjay outside the casino in connection with the shooting, charging him with disorderly conduct. He has denied any connection to the shooting. Offset rose to prominence as part of the rap trio, Migos. In 2022, the group disbanded after one member, Takeoff, was shot and killed in Houston.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 