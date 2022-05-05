During her performance last night in Washington, D.C., Olivia Rodrigo took a moment to speak out about the ongoing efforts by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the need for the protection of reproductive rights.

Advertisement

“Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she says during her speech.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” she continues. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

In case you’ve been living under a rock: a majority opinion draft was leaked via Politico on Monday, in which the Supreme Court laid out its plan to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision—which would effectively end abortion protections in most of the country. This move would leave millions of women and people with uteruses without control over their bodies or their fu tures, as numerous states would likely codify and pass anti-abortion legislation.

Rodrigo joins the voices of several musicians who have spoken up for the right to safe and legal abortions for everyone in the U.S. Singer-songwriter Halsey wrote a lengthy message sharing their dismay at this week’s events and vocalizing support for abortion access.

“I cannot stress enough the implications of this moment in history,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “This is a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child. I felt this way before I became a mother and I feel this way even more now after having my son.”

Phoebe Bridgers shared her personal experience receiving an abortion last year. She also shared The Cut’s list of abortion funds taking donations.



“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she tweeted. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.