The horror genre was made for sequels, which explains why we’ve seen Dracula dozens of times and characters like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees have persisted for decades. It’s a realm of cinema so ripe for franchises that it’s often more notable when someone isn’t brought back.
In the realm of “one-slash wonders”—horror big bads who appeared in just one film and never scored a second chapter—there are lot of famous faces. While some definitely deserve a long-awaited follow-up, others are probably best left in a single installment. From slasher classics to new menaces, here’s a chronological list of 20 one-shot horror villains, and our thoughts on whether not they’re worthy of a comeback.