Black Christmas (1974) - Official Trailer (HD)

One of the foundational films of the slasher genre, Black Christmas is notable in part because its villains, while terrifying, never appear onscreen. We only get their voices in the form of demented arguments between what sounds like a brother and a sister named Billy and Agnes. Is it two people? Is it one person with two voices in his or her head? We don’t know, and that’s part of the horror.



Should They Come Back? Black Christmas has proven popular and enduring enough over the years to get two reboots, but we’ve never seen a sequel, even though the original film leaves the killer alive and opens the door for more mayhem. So, should we get a sequel? Do Billy and Agnes deserve to kill again? It’s a tough call because the film is so iconic, but the right filmmaker with the right sensibility could latch onto that original story and deliver a legacy sequel to chill our bones on a winter’s night, so let’s see what happens.