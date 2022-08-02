It’s fair to dunk on the age-old trend of filler episodes because they considerably lower the momentum. They rarely advance the overarching narrative in favor of (hopefully well-deserved) character building. The format has been part of television for a long time, from anime, sitcoms, dramas, and everything in between. While it’s uneventful to sit through an episode knowing it isn’t going to reveal much, Only Murders In The Building still manages to make its filler half-hour quite enticing. I just wish it hadn’t come so late in the season—right after consecutively brilliant episodes, no less—because the central mystery desperately needs follow-ups with only three episodes left in season two.
OMITB’s tendency to abruptly pause storylines is, dare I say, its biggest flaw: Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) poofing away into thin air, no mention of Rose Cooper’s pricey painting, and still no answer to if Oliver is Will’s biological dad. And now, nothing about Alice’s pervasive art project either? However, I’m not complaining too much about “Flipping The Pieces” slowing the pace because spending time with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel is never dull; as a bonus, Theo Dimas (James Caverly) and Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) are brought back into the mix instead of more celebrity cameos (not counting Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos, who guest stars as Mabel’s dad).
To get it out of the way, though: Charles and Oliver’s subplot with Det. Williams could easily be pushed down to a stray observation. That’s how repetitive it felt watching both men evading her questions about any additional details on Bunny’s murder. She wisely suspects they know more than they’re letting on. However, they still don’t tell her someone has been texting them pretending to be her. What gives? After running around in circles, they give her the bloody knife the killer took from Oliver’s apartment to hack up Bunny and then conveniently planted in Charles’ kitchen. Hey, at least Williams can investigate and hopefully find some invaluable clues.
The crux of “Flipping The Pieces” is pulling back the curtain on Mabel’s upbringing and psyche. In flashbacks, we learn that thanks to a mutual affinity for solving puzzles and X-Files, she had an inseparable bond with her father. But she was only 7 when he died of cancer, and his diagnosis was kept hidden from her until almost the end. It’s easy to see why Mabel has abandonment issues and why she is drawn to complex cases—from her Hardy Boys friend group to churning out her true crime podcast (alongside fellow puzzle solvers Oliver and Charles, of course). She really doesn’t like being kept in the dark.
It’s nice to get more insight into Mabel after she referenced her father multiple times over the last few episodes. She clearly has severe trauma stemming from his death, so it’s no wonder she blacks out when confronted with a traumatic event, like Bunny literally dying in her arms or having to physically defending herself when Glitter Person attacks her. Luckily for her, Theo was on the same train and manages to take Mabel to his new apartment safely. The two eventually head to Coney Island because Theo picked up the security card Glitter Person accidentally dropped while running away.
So who could realistically be working there? I don’t think it’s Alice or Howard, but it could be Jared, a.k.a Nina Lin’s partner, or Marv. It could also be a suspect we haven’t discussed yet, but now we need to consider who needs (potentially) a second job as a security guard at this Brooklyn beach. Could it be Detective Kreps? Or even Ursula, a.k.a. Arconia’s gut milk dispenser?
Apart from this, OMITB doesn’t provide anything too crucial about the case, instead spending time with Mabel and Theo. After initial hesitation and a game of Whac-A-Mole, the two find some common ground. I like this budding friendship, though; it makes sense. As Arconia kids, they have both seen and participated in their fair share of drama there. Theo admits to still feeling guilty over Zoe’s death, still not knowing if she simply slipped or if he accidentally pushed her off the roof. Not to mention both of their daddy issues. Hey, at least Mabel convinces him to give Teddy a second chance.
Caverly is an absolute treat in this role as always. He makes Theo an empathetic character worth rooting for, no matter the circumstances. Gomez mines new depths to Mabel in “Flipping The Pieces.” However, did their journey need an entire episode? I don’t think so, especially not when the conclusion she comes to—that she definitely did not stab Bunny—is one the audience firmly knows. At least Mabel reuniting with Charles and Oliver at the end was sweet. Their problems are on the back burner for now. And great timing, too, considering New York City’s blackout as teased in the cliffhanger. If the Arcatacombs were a danger in general, I’m guessing it only gets worse in the dark.
Stray observations:
- Who else absolutely lost it when we still didn’t learn Glitter Person’s identity after Mabel pushed them out of her way while jumping out of the locker room?
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph finally getting to sing here briefly? Joyous. Now do Selena Gomez next, OMITB!
- “I love cringe comedy, but this is painful to watch,” Det. Williams tells Oliver and Charles. Normally I love their banter, but this time I agree with her.
- I know Theo has an ankle bracelet, but how far can he travel with it? He goes all the way to Coney Island. Don’t these have a distance limit?
- Mabel: “[Lip reading] always seems so much easier in movies”
Theo: “Deaf people don’t get to write a lot of movies.”
- So how does the killer know Lucy is a potential witness, and is potential blackmail why they’re carrying around a picture of her and Charles?
- Finally, what are some of the best or worst filler episodes?*
Doctor Who, Supernatural, Star Trek, Naruto, X-Files, almost every TV comedy, and The CW’s DC Universe are a few (among many others). Personally, Lost is in my top five shows of all time, but “Stranger In A Strange Land” could be erased. Is Mythic Quest’s “Dark Quiet Death” considered a filler? If so, it’s one of the greatest ones in recent memory. Ditto Better Call Saul’s “Bagman.”
- *I’m not sure if this invites or merits a full-on discussion about what consists of a filler episode, but here we are!