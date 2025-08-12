Steve Martin feels up a corpse in Only Murders In The Building fifth season trailer

With everything going on in the world right now, isn’t it a comfort to be able to return to “the most murderous building in New York”? In the fifth season trailer for Only Murders In The Building, our beloved trio finally acknowledge that the Arconia is contributing a disproportionate amount to NYC crime statistics. And yet as sorry as we are to see Lester (Teddy Coluca) go, we have to admit it’s kind of nice that he died so we have an excuse to tune into another cozy, comedic mystery starting September 9 on Hulu.

It’s obvious to us and to the Only Murders In The Building podcasters (Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short) that Lester was killed—particularly because he “had a run in with a mobster the night he died.” The ruling of his death as accidental just doesn’t add up, as evidenced by the fact that Detective Williams (Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph) finds a severed finger related to the crime. As to whether Lester’s number of fingers add up, the results of Charles’ fact-finding mission are unclear. He does, however, make quite a spectacle of himself trying to root around Lester’s coffin.

The trailer reveals a lot about who’s who in the fifth season’s star-studded cast. Oscar winner Dianne Wiest is playing Lester’s grieving widow, while Oscar winners Christoph Waltz and Renée Zellweger are playing billionaires—a.k.a. “the new mob“—alongside Oh, Hi! star Logan Lerman, who appears to be playing a scruffy rich guy in the style of young Mark Zuckerberg. Bobby Cannavale plays the particularly oily looking mobster who met up with Lester (could he be the late husband of Teá Leoni’s Sofia Caccimelio?). It’s less clear right now what Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, and Keegan-Michael Key are up to, but luckily we don’t have that long to wait before Only Murders In The Building returns to start solving those mysteries for us.