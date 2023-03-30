It’s hard to believe Orphan Black debuted a decade ago. Tatiana Maslany conquered the screen by playing multiple clones in the underrated-as-hell sci-fi drama, and thankfully won her long overdue Emmy in 2016. 10 years later, the cable network is taking us back to the clone club with a spin-off, Orphan Black: Echoes, set to debut later in 2023.

To mark the anniversary of the original, AMC released new photos of Echoes, featuring lead star Krysten Ritter. We have to admit that casting TV’s erstwhile Jessica Jones, or as true fans know, The B—— In Apartment 23 (whom no one should trust) is a genius move. Set in 2052, Echoes follows Ritter’s Lucy, who has an unimaginable origin story. This description tracks if you know the background for Maslany’s characters (Sarah Manning, Cosima Niehaus, Alison Hendrix, Rachel Duncan, Helena, and ot her clones born out of IVF).

Is Lucy a clone? TBD. But Echoes centers on her trying to find a place in the world. Meanwhile, a group of women form a bond as they explore the scientific manipulation of human existence, according to the AMC synopsis. The cast includes Avan Jogia, Keeley Hawes, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Amanda Fix. Orphan Black creator John Fawcett returns as executive producer and director. Echoes is created and showrun by Anna Fishko.

The filming wrapped in January this year, and AMC initially said the show would premiere in March 2023. Obviously, that’s not happened, but we have the first look photos to tide us over until Echoes arrives. Or rewatching AMC/BBC America’s Orphan Black and the magic of Maslany is never a bad idea. (Heads-up: Ritter also stars in HBO Max’s upcoming Love And Death).

Advertisement