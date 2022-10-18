Superheroes and celebrities have a lot in common, mostly because almost every current A-list actor in Hollywood has been absorbed into the Marvel or DC machine at one time or another. Yet Tatiana Maslany, who just finished up the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+, sees a more profound connection between the two.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maslany is asked about her character’s debate with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) about superheroes’ right to privacy. “I can’t help but look at things from my own point of view. I’m sorry, but as an actor, what am I willing to give over? What is my responsibility to give over, and what can I keep for myself? Because privacy comes into play most when I do press or whatever,” the Orphan Black alum says.

“It’s that thing of, ‘Why would anybody want to know the details of me and my life, or think that taking a picture of me is something?’ There’s this whole other side of being an actor, which feels incongruous with the job,” she continues. “It’s so much about vulnerability and stepping into another character’s life and exploring it. So Jen’s conflict with privacy and Matt’s perspective on it are very different, but that’s where my brain starts to get sparky around it.”

Jen and Matt’s conflict is blessedly limited to the courtroom; outside of it, their characters get along well (really well). And the synchronicity extends off-screen to Maslany and Cox’s relationship, to the point where she’s petitioning for a role on Daredevil: Born Again. “I keep texting him being like, ‘Am I required for set today?’ And he says, ‘We’ll let you know by lunch.’ But he just keeps putting it off,” Maslany shares. “I’ve been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach.” You heard her, Marvel!