Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in Scenes From A Marriage Image : Jojo Whilden/HBO

HBO has released the first trailer for upcoming drama Scenes From A Marriage. Written and directed by Hagai Levi, the limited series is an intimate exploration of a marriage pertaining to love, hatred, desire, monogamy, and divorce through the lens of an American couple, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

Scenes From A Marriage is an English language remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name. Bergman based it partly on his own experiences. It was then condensed into a theatrical version and won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. In that film, Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson played central couple Marianne and Johan, whose marriage is examined over the course of 10 years. Chastain and Isaac will play their HBO counterparts.

The trailer kicks off with a bearded Isaac singing Monsters of Folk’s “The Sandman, The Brakeman, And Me” to their child. The song then acts as a voiceover as various heated interactions between him and his wife play out, from fighting to dancing to making out. It’s all very reminiscent of Noah Baumbach’s recent Netflix film, Marriage Story, which also drew from the Swedish series.

The HBO drama will also star Corey Stoll, Sunita Mani, Tovah Feldshuh, Lily Jane, Nicole Beharie, and Shirley Rumriek. Michelle Williams was originally set to star in the series but she dropped out and was replaced by Chastain, who is a good friend of Isaac since college. The duo have previously starred together in 2014's A Most Violent Year.

There is no release date for the show yet but it will premiere in September 2021.