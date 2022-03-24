Oscars 2022 Best Director: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Jane Campion, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, and Steven Spielberg are up for the award
Latest on The A.V. Club
Oscars 2022 Best Director: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actor: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Actress: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Actor: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
5 strange product placements in movies
Behind the scene: The primal forces of nature "Network" (1976)
5 fictional musicians we would pay to see live
AV Club Deep Dive: Blade Runner, Robocop, and what it means to be human
Memorable moments from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Let's Eat: 5 mouth-watering movie scenes
Don't Touch That Dial: Imaginary TV shows we would watch in real life
Batman's Strangest TV Crossovers
Killer Instinct: 5 influential hitman movies
Movies That Matter: "M" (1931)
Let it play: Great modern TV sitcoms with great theme songs
Steve Harvey says Kenan Thompson "owes him 5 percent of his total earnings"