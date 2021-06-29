This is how we feel too, Brian Cox. Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

The Roys finally return for their third season at HBO this fall. The season two finale of Succession aired in October 2019, and like many shows, it faced continuous setbacks due to the pandemic.

Succession follows the complicated Roy family of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. The cast includes: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen. Other regular cast members include Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård will join season three.

Season two ended with the ultimate mic drop moment for the eldest son Kendall; h e refused to take the fall for his father’s mistakes, and pins Logan Roy as the perpetrator of the illegal ongoings at Waystar Royco in a press conference. According to The Wrap, the description season three reads:



Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Succession swept the Emmys in 2020, picking up the award for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Cherry Jones), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Strong), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Andrij Parekh), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Armstrong), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series (Avy Kaufman) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (William Henry and Venya Bruk). Composer Nicholas Brittell (Cruella, Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music in 2019 (well deserved, it undeniably slaps).

Savor the new seasons while you can, because showrunner Jesse Armstrong only envisions four, possibly five seasons for the drama series. Executive producer Georgia Pritchett told U.K. newspaper The Times, “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Can we get a “fuck off!?”