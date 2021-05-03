Alexander Skarsgård Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

In case you needed more reasons to be excited for the third season of Succession, there’s now going to be a big addition to the cast. HBO announced that Alexander Skarsgård will join the show as Lukas Matsson, “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.” Given how HBO closed the chapter on Big Little Lies for its second season, it’s great to see Skarsgard return to TV. We’ll have to see if his Succession character is just as sinister as Big Little Lies’ Perry. After all, Skarsgård is excellent at playing bad guys. P erhaps Lukas can make Kendall shit his pants a little bit.



When we last saw the Roy family, Kendall threw his dad Logan under the bus, causing even more tension within the family. As we wrote in our season 2 finale recap:

“Kendall thought that maybe, just maybe, his father would still choose him as his successor. But, no. He could save the day 10 times over, but Kendall is bound by history, by his mistakes, by the ways in which his father sees him. ‘Did you ever think I could do it?’ he asks. Logan shrugs it off, but eventually spills. ‘You’re not a killer. You have to be a killer.’ It’s all so easy for him, to sacrifice his son, to crush his dreams. It’s all so casual. Which is why that “but” in Kendall’s speech at the press conference is so damn satisfying. ‘The truth is that my father is a malignant presence, a bully and a liar,’ he says before the snapping cameras. “And he was fully personally aware of these events for many years and made efforts to lie and cover up.” Yeah, it’s some real scorched earth shit. And he even brought receipts, courtesy of Greg the motherfuckin’ Egg.”

We’d honestly watch Skarsgård in anything—even Godzilla Vs. Kong—so of course we’re very into this casting decision.