The public loves Yellowstone. They can’t get enough of it. That’s why Paramount is creating a whole dang Yellowstone universe as oppose to a puny national park.

Advertisement

Of course, everyone who’s ever watched Yellowstone has the same complaint: not enough mysterious, time-traveling portals. As much as it pains us to say, we agree. There simply isn’t a black hole on Yellowstone nor 1883. We can only assume that the proposed spin-offs 1932 or 6666 won’t have a hole either. Show co-c reator Taylor Sheridan loves numbers, but alas, he has very little tolerance for a big ol’ hole in the ground.

Seizing on the misstep, Prime Video presents the trailer for Outer Range, a show about ranchers and a massive void. We can only assume the pitch for the show was as simple as “Yellowstone + hole = Profit.”

Outer Range trades Kevin Costner for Josh Brolin, who must protect his land while dealing with a type of supernatural mania caused by the hole. Yellowstone would never touch these topics. F rankly, it’s about time someone tackled the real challenges that m ysterious holes in the ground pose to ranchers.

Here’s the actual synopsis:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

G/O Media may get a commission 18% off Apple Watch SE Stay on top of your health with high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends. Buy for $230 from Amazon

Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton join Brolin as they spend eight episodes trying to figure out what to do about the hole.

While the prospect of a big hole in the ground is appealing to the likes of Dalton Wilcox, Poet Laurette of the West, it would probably grab fans of sci-fi shows like Lost, too. The first two episodes of Outer Range premiere on Prime on April 15, followed by two new episodes weekly.