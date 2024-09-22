It sure sounds like a stop-motion Over The Garden Wall Over The Garden Wall is teasing a very exciting new development straight from The Unknown

Over The Garden Wall, the beloved, Emmy-winning animated miniseries from a decade ago, is poised to make another trip to The Unknown. Earlier today, Cartoon Network tweeted a teaser for an Over The Garden All anniversary special, showing what appears to be miniatures of Greg’s teakettle helmet and Wirt’s pointy red hat. “Dancing in a swirl of golden memories,” the post states. “A little gift from The Unknown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of [Over The Garden Wall]. Stay tuned, wayward souls.”

Even more exciting, in addition to tagging co-creator Patrick McHale, Cartoon Network tagged Aardman, the legendary animation studio known for stop-motion wonders like Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run. While both Aardman and Cartoon Network have requested we “stay tuned,” we can’t help but speculate that a stop-motion Over The Garden Wall is on the way.”Just a fun little thing to show our appreciation to fans of the series,” McHale tweeted. “Aardman + Over the Garden Wall.”

In other good Over The Garden Wallnews, McHale reassured fans that the show is “NOT leaving Hulu,” announcing that he received “official confirmation.” If the series isn’t up yet, “it should be up before too long.”

The Over The Garden Wall anniversary special is slated for release on November 3.