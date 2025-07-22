R.I.P. Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal pioneer Osbourne performed his final show during a sold-out, all day event weeks before his death.

Ozzy Osbourne, the groundbreaking frontman of Black Sabbath and a hugely influential figure in heavy metal, has died. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement from his family reads, per The Guardian. “He was with his family and surrounded by love.” Osbourne was 76.

The musician’s family did not provide a cause of death, but Osbourne has been struggling with a variety of health complications over the past few years, largely stemming from Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019. While he announced his retirement from the road several times over the course of his career—going so far as to launch a tour titled “No More Tours” in 1992 and another called “No More Tours II” in 2018—the legendary rocker actually played his final show just weeks before he died in a sold-out farewell event titled “Back To The Beginning” in his native Birmingham. Osbourne sat on stage in a black throne for his last show with Black Sabbath’s original lineup, the first time they’d shared the stage in 20 years. The band only got through a handful of songs, but those songs “contained some of the most bludgeoning, earth-rending guitar riffs ever conceived,” NBC News wrote of the show. “You’ve got no idea how I feel,” Osbourne told the rapturous crowd midway through the set. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It’s not surprising that so many fans—not to mention the elite roster of other metal artists that performed that day, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, and more—would show up to send Osbourne on his way. A two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee with over a dozen platinum records under his belt, Osbourne, a.k.a. the “Prince of Darkness,” was integral to the rise of heavy metal. “Without Black Sabbath, there would be no Metallica,” Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield said during his set at Osbourne’s farewell show. “Thank you, boys, for giving us a purpose in life.”

Osbourne was born in Birmingham, England in 1948. He spent his early years working a series of odd jobs before finding his way into a band containing three other young Birmingham musicians—Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and Tony Iommi—in 1968. The group took a few unsuccessful stabs at different genres before stumbling on the logic that people paid to be scared at horror movies, per The New York Times. Thinking it might be the same for them, the group chose the name Black Sabbath from a Boris Karloff film, and a new legend was born.