Paddington In Peru will come to the U.S. a bit later than planned The third Paddington movie will now premiere in the U.S. on February 14.

Finally, proof positive of what we all knew to be true—America is being oppressed. The United Kingdom already got Paddington In Peru, but U.S. audiences have to wait even longer. Originally set to release stateside on January 17, the film has been pushed back ever so slightly and will now premiere on February 14, according to Variety. Supposedly, this move is not meant to punish pro-Paddington Yankees but to allow Colombia Pictures to take advantage of an audience boost for a double holiday weekend (both Valentine’s and Presidents’ Day).

In Paddington In Peru, the titular marmalade-loving bear gets a letter revealing that his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing in the jungles of the Amazon. And so, Paddington and his adoptive English family fly to his homeland of South America in search of his wayward relative. Of all the improbable adventures Paddington has had, this one is the most Indiana Jones/Jungle Cruise/Romancing The Stone of them all. But as Paddington says Aunt Lucy says, “You can take the bear out of the jungle, but you can’t take the jungle out of the bear.”

As previously mentioned, the third Paddington film already hit theaters in the U.K. earlier this year, and the early reviews—spoiler alert for Paddington purists—are a bit mixed. Though critics are still pretty sweet on the guy, many have noted that Peru doesn’t quite reach the ecstatic highs of Paddington 2. Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas joined the cast for this entry in the series, but it also lost Sally Hawkins (who is replaced by Emily Mortimer) and director Paul King (who is replaced by Dougal Wilson). Regardless of quality (and we Americans can decide on that for ourselves in February), Variety reports that the family-friendly film still did gangbusters at the box office, earning the biggest U.K. opening for a British film since No Time To Die.