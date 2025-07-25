Paramore celebrates 20 years of All We Know Is Falling with digital release of rare EP

Hayley Williams also debuted a new song, "Mirtazapine," in support of public radio earlier this week.

By Emma Keates  |  July 25, 2025 | 11:18am
Photo: All We Know Is Falling album art (courtesy of Paramore)
Paramore knows where their time went, and they don’t need anyone to tell them if it was well spent. 20 years ago, the beloved pop-punk outfit burst onto the scene with All We Know Is Falling, their debut album containing lasting hits like “Pressure” and “Emergency.” Today, the band celebrated that milestone by releasing a deluxe version of the record on streaming platforms, including a first-ever digital release for The Summer Tic EP, which originally debuted as a CD-only collection in 2006. “Old heads rejoice,” the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams posted on her Instagram story in celebration of the release. Sorry to all the early adopters who don’t get to brag about having exclusive access to tracks like “O Star” and “This Circle” anymore, but it’s exciting news for the rest of us. Plus, owning those songs on CD is still pretty cool. Long live physical media!

Speaking of media not dying (well, fingers crossed), Williams also made a fun contribution to the campaign to save public radio from Donald Trump’s funding cuts earlier this week. On Wednesday, she debuted a new song, “Mirtazapine,” (named for the antidepressant) on Nashville public radio station WNXP. The shoegaze track doesn’t quite harken back to the All We Know Is Falling era, but it does feel like a more hard-rocking version of Williams than we’ve seen in most of her other solo work. “Thanks for keeping me company,” Williams scrawled on a CD in the single artwork. “Long live public radio.” It also seems to imply that another single, titled “Glum,” is forthcoming.

You can donate to WNXP here. In the meantime, check out a rip of “Mirtazapine,” which has not yet been released on streaming platforms.

 
