Paramore celebrates 20 years of All We Know Is Falling with digital release of rare EP Hayley Williams also debuted a new song, "Mirtazapine," in support of public radio earlier this week.

Paramore knows where their time went, and they don’t need anyone to tell them if it was well spent. 20 years ago, the beloved pop-punk outfit burst onto the scene with All We Know Is Falling, their debut album containing lasting hits like “Pressure” and “Emergency.” Today, the band celebrated that milestone by releasing a deluxe version of the record on streaming platforms, including a first-ever digital release for The Summer Tic EP, which originally debuted as a CD-only collection in 2006. “Old heads rejoice,” the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams posted on her Instagram story in celebration of the release. Sorry to all the early adopters who don’t get to brag about having exclusive access to tracks like “O Star” and “This Circle” anymore, but it’s exciting news for the rest of us. Plus, owning those songs on CD is still pretty cool. Long live physical media!