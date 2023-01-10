The streaming wars get more specific every day. First, everyone had to have a superhero show, then they had to have a prequel to a beloved high-fantasy franchise, then they had to have a show about a wide-eyed brunette in a dead-end marriage invol ved in a murder at a lavish resort. Now, apparently, the newest requirement is a show that somehow incorporates the classic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Why not!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ is set to contribute the newest addition to this very niche genre, which is widely associated with Stranger Things but arguably started way back in 2011 with Community’s classic “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” episode. The streamer has landed an eight-episode series based on the role-playing game; Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) wrote the pilot script and will direct at least the first episode.

If you’re experiencing a strange sense of deja vu right now, it may not just be that your friend’s wizard character was successful in their spell-casting attempt. Studio Entertainment One (eOne), the show’s co-producer, is also producing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is currently set to premiere on March 31.

The film, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant, is a lighthearted take on the high-fantasy genre set within the D&D universe. We don’t yet know whether the show will take this same approach or also have scenes set in our world, but THR reports that the series will be separate from the film.

If that isn’t enough, eOne is also working on a D&D documentary co-directed by Joe Manganiello, which is slated for a 2024 release. So if you haven’t already, you have lots of time to organize your party and prepare your campaign— just try not to release any demogorgons or other horrors in the process.