Good news for Jackass fans! (And, unfortunately, some bad news for the people who appear on Jackass.) Variety says that Paramount+ is developing a new Jackass series with the creators of the original series in hopes of “bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+.” (Meaning the Jackass guys are going to have to continue hurting themselves and risking grievous injuries for the enjoyment of a bunch of creeps who think it’s funny to see these poor weirdos repeatedly get smacked by a giant hand when they try to walk through a doorway.) But also the giant hand gag is always very funny and we like it when the Jackass people hurt each other!

Advertisement

Paramount+ evidently agrees, because after the box office and streaming success of Jackass Forever, it’s making more Jackass. The big question is what that actually means, since leader Johnny Knoxville has recently indicated that he’s not especially interested in putting himself through this kind of torture anymore, but that doesn’t preclude him from masterminding a new generation of Jackass stunts that he doesn’t have to do himself—perhaps with some of the new jackasses who appeared in Forever, like Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Rachel Wolfson, who was the first female member of the cast.

Or maybe it’ll just be Knoxville making Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and Preston Lacy go through some more horrible shit for his amusement. That would also be fun! Or maybe Knoxville could turn this into a stealth reboot of Wildboyz and just let Pontius and Steve-O do whatever they want… not that Pontius and Steve-O ever seem like they’re in danger of not getting to do whatever they want. So it really is good for everyone involved that humanity’s bloodlust for Jackass stunts has never gone away. (We would watch at least one whole episode about the big hand gag.)