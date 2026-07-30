Strap on your platform Mary Janes, Paramount's ordered a Clueless sequel series

Like a debonair gay man rescuing a curly-haired damsel in distress at a Sherman Oaks mall, Paramount+ has picked up the Clueless series that just got the ax at Peacock. Deadline reports the streamer has ordered a limited series treatment from Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jordan Weiss, and CBS Studios that will once again follow Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone, reprising the role), now a successful businesswoman and doting mother.

But Cher, once queen of her high school, if not Beverly Hills, will once again feel “clueless” when she has to figure out how to parent a teenager In These Times. There’s no word on who else will be in the cast, either as a returning character or a new addition. We do know that Schwartz, Savage, and Freakier Friday scribe Jordan Weiss are writing the series, which is executive produced by the Gossip Girl creators via their Fake Empire banner, Weiss, Silverstone, Robert Lawrence. Think the film’s writer-director Amy Heckerling’s been left out of the sequel? As if—Heckerling, who made one of the most iconic teen comedies and one of the best Jane Austen adaptations, will also executive produce.

“Clueless is coming home,” said Jane Wiseman, Head Of Originals for Paramount+. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

It was only three months ago that searching for a home for a Clueless follow-up seemed as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie. In April, Peacock announced it would not be moving forward with the series that Schwartz, Savage, and Weiss had cooked up. Guess someone just had to go into the kitchen and rearrange some things so Silverstone could party with a new ensemble.