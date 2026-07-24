Judge delays Paramount-Warner Bros. merger another two weeks The merger now cannot be completed until at least August 18.

While its long-term future is still up in the air, we now know that the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger will now not be finalized by at least August 18. Yesterday, Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin added another two weeks to her order blocking the merger from taking place, reports Variety. On Monday, she ordered that the merger be paused for two weeks after a lawsuit brought by 12 states argued that the merger would violate antitrust laws. At that point, the merger was blocked from being completed until at least August 3. Now, the states will end up with four weeks to make their case for the injunction.