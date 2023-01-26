It's time to sling some 'derves in a new Party Down season 3 trailer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you’re planning any parties scheduled post-February 24, be warned: the Party Down crew is officially back in business. Season 3 of the cult Starz comedy returns in less than a month, and a new teaser finds the original crew still slinging ‘derves and one-liners in equal measure.

Set ten years after the events of the original series (which aired on Starz from 2009-2010), Party Down’s new season returns to Los Angeles to check in on the band of down-on-their-luck, up-on-their-sarcasm cater waiters the series follows. Despite being a decade older, nobody seems all that wiser. As Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) puts it: “This is not how I envisioned my 40s.”

Get Ready to Party (Down) | STARZ

Right off the bat, the trailer reintroduces us to the Party Down van, which Ron Donald (Marino) has since transformed into his own personal pad on wheels. Startled awake by a call to arms (read: a new catering job somewhere in the Hollywood H ills), Ron kicks the trash from the van’s backseat and phones the only crew of stragglers he can count on.

When it comes to said stragglers, OG Party-Downers Constance Carmell (Jane Lynch), Roman DeBeers (Martin Starr), Kyle Bradway (Ryan Hansen), and Lydia Dunfree (Megan Mullally) are all back. But a new era also promises some new faces: Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao.

Guest stars this season also appear to be bountiful: in the new teaser, audiences get a glimpse at Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman, and Judy Reyes in guest spots. Bobby Moynihan, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Dan Bakkedahl, and Calum Worthy have also been confirmed for appearances.

The third season of Party Down premieres on Starz on February 24, at midnight.

