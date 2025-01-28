Marvel is “gonna come after” Patti LuPone for spoiling Palm Royale Patti LuPone fears neither man nor Spider-Man.

We all know Patti LuPone doesn’t take crap from anybody. Whether the person delivering said crap is Kevin Feige or Thanos himself, LuPone is going to do what she’s going to do. Bearing that in mind, whether it’s Feige or Thanks, LuPone doesn’t care who knows she “just finished three episodes of Palm Royale.” On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, LuPone told Cohen about the numerous flow-up seasons she would and would not participate in. For instance, she casually announced she would be in the new season of Apple TV+’s Palm Royale before quipping, “Oh, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that. Oh well, I did. I think Marvel’s gonna come after me for saying I was on Palm Royale.” Go ahead, Marvel. Send your goons, but we recommend not fucking around and finding out with this Tony winner. However, considering we at The A.V. Club found the ending to Palm Royale so bad that it defied belief, maybe appearing on the show is its own punishment.

An MCU alum in her own right, LuPone also gave some insight into why there won’t be another season of Agatha All Along, for now. “There won’t be [a new season],” LuPone told Cohen. That’s not on LuPone. She wanted a second season. Unfortunately, Agatha creator Jac Schafer doesn’t do second seasons. Telling LuPone that her character, Lilia, was newt’s eye for the cauldron, Schafer said, “I don’t do second seasons […] They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision, and I didn’t.” So, it is possible to say no to Marvel.