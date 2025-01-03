Patti LuPone is joining And Just Like That… season 3 The star of stage and screen will have "an arc on our show this season," executive producer Michael Patrick King confirmed.

Patti LuPone is something of a New York institution, so it makes sense that she would show up on the show where the city is a character. While the legendary Broadway actor and recent Agatha All Along star had been spotted on the And Just Like That… set in weeks past, executive producer Michael Patrick King just confirmed that she would have “an arc on our show this season,” via Entertainment Weekly. Specific details of her character are still under wraps.

LuPone isn’t the only fresh face that will be interacting with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda this season. Kristen Schaal will make an appearance, while Rosemarie DeWitt, who appeared in a single season two episode as Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy, will also be returning.

In fact, if King could use one phrase to describe the upcoming season, it would be “new.” “It’s new everything,” he said. In true Sex And The City fashion, that seems to mostly cover singing new leases (in addition to the standard new loves). “It’s more than Carrie [Sarah Jessica Parker] that has a new apartment,” King said, referencing her big move at the end of season two. “Miranda [Cynthia Nixon] has a new apartment. We feel that there’s a lot of newness in the world right now, especially for these characters. We wanted to tell new stories and put them through new obstacles.”

Another new/old thing to look forward to? Carrie’s voiceover is finally coming back. “Carrie’s actually writing a new book and the voiceover is the way into the book,” King teased. “For the first two seasons of And Just Like That, I took the voiceover away because I didn’t think she knew what she was feeling. She’s starting to feel things again and have an overview of where she is in the world. Writing a book is very private, and so, in an interesting way, it’s almost a direct, intimate conversation with the viewer. Maybe there are things she’s saying to the viewer that she wouldn’t say to even her best friends.”