Patti LuPone is... Agatha: Coven Of Chaos' 450-year-old Sicilian witch

Since it was first announced that Patti LuPone would officially join the MCU with a role in Disney+’s Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, two questions have burned brighter than the most eternal flame: 1) will she sing? and 2) who will she play? Although there’s still no official confirmation on question one, LuPone herself has finally offered some concrete details on question number two, including that her character is 450 years old.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” LuPone told The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos on Tuesday’s episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

According to LuPone, she came into the wonderful world of Marvel’s existing IP extremely green. “I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

Patti LuPone On Starring In The New Movie ‘Beau Is Afraid’ | The View

First confirmed back in November 2021, Agatha: Coven Of Chaos finds Hahn reprising her fan-favorite WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness, with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer returning as both writer and executive producer. Saturday Night Live alumnus Sasheer Zamata, Isabelle Fuhrman, Emma Caulfield, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp round out the main cast.

Advertisement

Beyond teaching her about Lilia’s hotness, LuPone’s research also revealed to her that Lilia is “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.” Although LuPone doesn’t elaborate further on the extremely nebulous description “trial is tarot,” there’s still time to get answers. Confirming that the cast is still shooting in Atlanta, LuPone says that the series can be expected in early 2024 (perfect timing for those who just can’t stand to wait until December for some witchy, Broadway-infused slayage.)