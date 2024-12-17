Wowee Zowee: Pavement is releasing a new song The new haircut havers will debut a new song on the soundtrack to Alex Ross Perry’s documentary-whatsit Pavements.

Few indie rock luminaries have fared better in the algorithmic age than Pavement. Beloved by Gen X and Gen Z alike, the band’s popularity surged when “Harness Your Hopes,” a random B-side in the band’s discography, got stuck in Spotify’s algorithm and became the band’s most streamed song ever. They parlayed that success into virality on TikTok, where “Harness Your Hopes” could be heard as the soundtrack to “Get Ready With Me” videos, just as the band always intended. Meanwhile, the band leveraged the sudden interest in new haircuts into a couple of reunion tours and an experimental documentary from Alex Ross Perry called Pavements. Now, the band is harnessing their hopes on a new song.

Appearing on Vish Khanna’s podcast, Kreavtive Kontrol, Pavement co-founder and guitarist Scott Kannberg, a.k.a. Spiral Stairs, revealed that the soundtrack to Pavements would feature a new song, the band’s first since 1999’s Major Leagues EP. Kannberg confirmed, “It’s pretty good.” When asked if it was “exciting to play together” again, Kannberg said, “Oh, no, it was just written during rehearsals. It’s not a big deal. It’s just cool because it’s something different, and it’s a song we all really love playing. So yeah, I don’t know who wants to hear about that.” That’s our Pavement!

[via Stereogum]